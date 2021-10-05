Oct. 5, 2011 — Voters endorsed both school bond propositions for capital projects at five area schools in Tuesday’s Fairbanks North Star Borough election.
The $20.29 million bond package divided between Propositions 1 and 3 will pay for repairs, renovations and upgrades to meet safety, energy and educational improvements.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 5, 1996 — Killing caribou to feed wolves that might otherwise kill caribou calves isn’t likely to prove popular with hunters or wildlife defenders, but members of the Fortymile Caribou Herd Management Team approved limited application of the concept Friday, as a backup to planned wolf sterilization measures.
“I really think this is a quagmire,” warned Nicole Whittington-Evans, of the Alaska Wilderness Recreation and Tourism Association. “We’re now already asking hunters to limit their harvest. This would mean asking folks to accept that we should be killing caribou to feed wolves.”
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 5, 1971 — Residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough weren’t exactly flocking to the polls as of mid-morning today, although election personnel expected a larger surge later in the day.
A number of precinct polling places were checked at 10 a.m. Most reported the vote was rather light, as based on voting at that time in prior years, while others reported it was “about normal.” However, it was too early to tell whether or not the local election would draw a Urge number of voters.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 5, 1946 — SEATTLE — Supplies which were to have been carried to Nome, Alaska, aboard the relief ship Cordova, lay untouched on Seattle docks today as the result of a stop-loading order issued by the Committee for Maritime Unity.
Simultaneously, the CMU announced its strike action would be extended to military supply ships berthed here. Burt Nelson, Northwest CMU chairman, halted loading of the Cordova late yesterday afternoon after charging the ship’s cargo did not consist, “strictly of relief supplies.”