10 YEARS AGO
October 4, 2011 — A glitch at a Golden Valley Electric Association power plant in North Pole was the source of a widespread power outage throughout the Interior early Monday.
An air pressure line failed at the plant at 7:12 a.m., according to GVEA spokeswoman Corinne Bradish, triggering a power failure that stretched from Delta Junction to Cantwell. Power was restored about 20 minutes later when the plant was restarted, she said.
25 YEARS AGO
October 4, 1996 — WASHINGTON — The Senate waited until the closing hours of this session to pass legislation containing scores of popular federal park improvements, park expansions and federal land swaps. The measure affects 113 federal sites in 41 states.
The legislation cleared the Senate unanimously Thursday and was sent to the White House, where President Clinton said he was “gratified” agreement could be reached on a bill that “protects some of this nation’s most precious treasures.”
50 YEARS AGO
October 4, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Rogers C. B. Morton today all but ruled out a Canadian alternative to the trans-Alaska pipeline and again announced his firm intention to complete all necessary environmental reports on the Alaskan pipeline project by mid-December.
Morton told a press conference it will take another “several weeks” thereafter for President Nixon, his council on environmental quality and other agencies to review the environmental studies before the department can ask the federal court to lift its injunction against the pipeline construction.
75 YEARS AGO
October 4, 1946 — MONTREAL — The Hudson’s Bay Company’s 277th annual trip into the Arctic was completed yesterday as the supply ship Nascopie returned to Montreal with silver fox skins bought from the Eskimos for $20 a pelt. The company has sent its vessels into the northland since 1670.
This year’s voyage took three months. Steaming out of Montreal, the Nascopie carried medical equipment, including an X-ray machine, for the treatment of Eskimos, Indians and fur trappers.