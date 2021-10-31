October 31, 2011 — The face of Halloween safety program Operation Glow is Officer B. Safe, the inflatable police officer that stands outside Halloween night to remind drivers to slow down and to mark places where officers are giving out glow sticks.
But the force behind Operation Glow is a real police officer, Lt. Dan Welborn, who has been a Fairbanks policeman since 1995 and was a University of Alaska Fairbanks police officer before that.
25 YEARS AGO
October 31, 1996 — It wasn’t Halloween yet but still scores of Fairbanks-area residents are wondering what caused a mysterious bright light stretching across the horizon, followed by a rumbling sound and earthquake-like vibrations Wednesday evening.
Shortly after the sky lit up about 8:30 p.m., curious residents jammed telephone lines at 911 exchanges, Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base. “It was bluish and kind of like a neon light. It lasted a couple of seconds,” said Judy McDonald, who lives off Chena Pump Road.
50 YEARS AGO
October 31, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from November 1, 1971 — JUNEAU — A former Alaskan governor says he would be “very leery” of any move to gain state ownership and control of the trans-Alaska pipeline, such as Gov. William Egan has announced might be made.
Egan said Saturday his administration was working on details of a plan to finance the pipeline with $1.5 million in tax exempt bonds. The governor said the Administration would present such a proposal to the legislature if technical difficulties could be surmounted and the project appeared to be a money-maker.
75 YEARS AGO
October 31, 1946 — A Civil Aeronautics Board hearing is expected soon on an application for permission to set up a new-type third-class air service between Seattle and Alaska points, President Arthur E. Johnstone of the Northern Airlines Inc., said today.
The company, which has completed nearly 200 round-trip cargo flights to Alaska since pioneering such service last December for commercial concerns in the States, would carry such passengers as commercial fishermen, sportsmen and their equipment and invalid cases, he explained.