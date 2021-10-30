Oct. 30, 2011 — The attorney representing two Fairbanks-area men in a lawsuit against the Alaska Redistricting Board has indicated he plans to file opposition to the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s request to drop out.
Mike Walleri, who represents George Riley and Ron Dearborn, declined to comment on the argument he’ll make in opposition that will be filed in Alaska Superior Court on Monday. “I think it’s premature to say why at this time,” he said. The borough will have until Wednesday to respond Walleri’s opposition.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1996 — WASHINGTON — The environmental group Greenpeace says the biggest and most bitterly opposed nuclear test in the history of American underground testing, on an island in the Aleutian chain, produced radiation that is leaking into the surface environment.
Top officials of the Energy Department met with Greenpeace researchers Tuesday afternoon and promised to analyze samples that the environmentalists gathered last summer on the island, Amchitka. Government scientists said that the amounts found by Greenpeace were small and might be fallout from weapons tests conducted elsewhere, but that they could not be sure.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1971 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan today proposed that the state build the trans-Alaska pipeline by purchasing control of the proposed line from Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. Egan met with seven of eight Alyeska representatives in Juneau today to make the proposal.
There was no immediate reaction from the representatives, who said they would have to consult with their individual company presidents and boards of directors. Egan said if technical difficulties can be surmounted he would present the legislature with a financial program geared to generate an estimated $1.5 billion needed for the job.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1946 — ANCHORAGE — Professor Ivar Skarland of the University of Alaska returned from a fling inspection of the reportedly “prehistoric” animal carcass washed ashore in Cook Inlet, said flatly today the animal “is a killer whale.”
He admitted, however, that despite discovery of a “blowhole” in the animal’s head and other identification, he left many doubtful residents in Homer, hear the discovery scene. “They are friendly and tolerant abut it,” he explained, “but they still believe the animal had 60,000,000 birthdays.”