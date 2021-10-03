10 YEARS AGO
October 3, 2011 — A hearing is set today in the lawsuit to remove Proposition 2 from Tuesday’s ballot, a day before voters are scheduled to head to the polls.
The lawsuit, filed earlier this month by a trio of hydronic heater owners acting through a group called Responsible Wood Burners for Limited Government, claims Proposition 2 violates state law and will cause all residents of the borough to “suffer irreparable harm.”
25 YEARS AGO
October 3, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — ARCO Alaska and two partners said Wednesday they plan to develop an oil field west of Prudhoe Bay that will help offset declining production from the North Slope.
The find is the biggest commercially viable discovery in Alaska since 1988, when the Point McIntyre field was found. At 300 million barrels of proven reserves, the field is a fraction the size of the 13.5 billion-barrel Prudhoe Bay field, the largest in North America.
50 YEARS AGO
October 3, 1971 — WASHINGTON — William Ruckelshaus, director of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, says the EPA has no authority to block the Amchitka Island nuclear test although he is personally opposed to the blast. “We shouldn’t do it,” Ruckelshaus said of the test Saturday while emphasizing that he spoke from a purely environmental point of view.
Environmentalists claim the test poses dangers from both potential radiation leakage and threats of earthquakes and tidal waves. Congress has passed a bill which leaves the controversial testing program squarely in the hands of PresidentNixon.
75 YEARS AGO
October 3, 1946 — PEARL HARBOR — A new U.S. Navy policy in the Pacific calling for a strong Alaska or Aleutian base and extension of its outpost 3,000 miles westward to Guam was announced today.
The policy was made public at a press conference by Adm. John H. Towers, commander of the Pacific Fleet, who conferred only Monday with President Truman and high Navy officials in Washington.