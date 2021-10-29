October 29, 2011 — The state of Alaska dismissed all charges against five Fairbanks-area defendants in the “241” murder conspiracy case and released one from jail Friday. Federal charges against the other four defendants including militia leader Schaeffer Cox remain in place.
The dismissals follow a recent court ruling that keeps prosecutors from using secret FBI recordings as evidence that were made without a search warrant. The charges cannot be refiled in state court, Assistant District Attorney Dwayne McConnell said. The dismissed charges include many of the most serious allegations, including conspiracy to commit murder. State prosecutors had alleged all five defendants were participating in a plan called “241” to kill Alaska State Troopers and state court officials. The five defendants were arrested in March.
25 YEARS AGO
October 29, 1996 — NEW YORK— Federal agents broke up a scheme that allegedly beat the Graduate Record Exam by paying experts to take the tests in New York and phone answers to California, to be provided to students for $6,000 apiece.
The scheme took advantage of the 3-hour time difference and the fact that the same test is administered nationwide on the sam e day, prosecutors said Monday.
50 YEARS AGO
October 29, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Environment groups prepared a new request today for a court injunction against a planned atomic blast on Amchitka Island, after the government agreed to show the court secret documents on the test.
An environment lawyer said the U.S. District Court would be asked before noon to rule immediately on the groups’ still-pending motion for a preliminary injunction. Meanwhile, preparations for the underground detonation of a five-megaton hydrogen warhead continued on remote Amchitka, in the Aleutian Islands.
75 YEARS AGO
October 29, 1946 — SEATTLE — Designation by the Maritime Commission of an Alaska relief ship and an agent to handle it was awaited by shipping concerns today with a cargo of 4,010 tons already listed for shipment north to the strikebound Territory.
Lieut. Commander Edward P. Chester, Jr., naval aide to Governor Ernest Gruening, said he had followed up a telegraphic request with telephone conversations in efforts to expedite naming the ship. G. H. Wagner, assistant director of the commission here, nominated a ship to make the trip Saturday, through his San Francisco office.