10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 2012 —JUNEAU — Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell proposed a new way forward on a natural gas pipeline Thursday, saying if demand for gas has shifted from the Lower 48 to Pacific Rim markets, the state must be willing to move with it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 2012 —JUNEAU — Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell proposed a new way forward on a natural gas pipeline Thursday, saying if demand for gas has shifted from the Lower 48 to Pacific Rim markets, the state must be willing to move with it.
Parnell, in a speech to an oil and gas industry group in Anchorage, said he wants the major North Slope players — Exxon Mobil Corp., BP and ConocoPhillips — to coalesce behind a project that would allow for liquefied natural gas to be shipped overseas. He wants them to do this under the framework of the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Calling Bob Dole a hero, Jack Kemp scolded fellow Republicans Sunday for appearing to abandon Dole in his “moment of need” to focus on keeping control of Congress instead.
With Election Day looming and Dole still well behind President Clinton in the polls, Kemp also made another plea to Reform Party candidate Ross Perot, beseeching Perot to drop out and throw his support to Dole.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 1972 — Members of the board of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce agreed to push for a 40 million acre Native land claims settlement while meeting with two Fairbanks Native leaders Wednesday. The board, chaired by chamber president Al Fleetwood, met with Fairbanks Native Association Executive Director Sam Kito and Alaska Federation of Natives Second Vice President Tim Wallis to determine the proximity of their respective positions on land claims.
The chamber members ended up supporting the 40 million acre claim. The local chamber and the Alaska State Chamber of Commerce had previously adhered to a stance in favor of a 10 million acre settlement. The change made by the local board came in light of repeated congressional Indications that the final land claims bill will turn over 40 million acres to the Natives.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 28, 1947 — SEATTLE — The State Department has expressed willingness to resume negotiations on use of the Canadian section of the Alaska Highway by American truckers, Sen. Warren G. Magnuson announced here today.
Magnuson previously had asked the State Department to investigate reports the Canadian government was refusing to permit “in-bond” truck shipments between the United States and Alaska over the highway.