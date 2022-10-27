Oct. 27, 2012 — Proposals of closure notices, advising customers of a possible shutdown of services and inviting comment about the issue, were posted at the Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base United States Post Offices Tuesday. The notices contain information about the possible closure of the post offices as well as an invitation for comments about the issue.
The two offices are part of a list that originally included 36 Alaska post offices considered for closure as part of a cost-saving measure by the United States Postal Service. Thirty-one of the post offices on the list were rural communities with no access to the road system. This drew immediate criticism from communities and legislators, and the list was eventually winnowed down to five post offices, all of them on the road system. Elmendorf AFB, the postal store located at the Fifth Avenue Mall in Anchorage, and the community of Douglas are the other Alaska offices remaining for consideration.
The posting is the third part of a public comment process and does not necessarily mean the post offices will close, Alaska PFC District Post Office Review Coordinator Blesilda Lochmann said.
Oct. 27, 1997 — After two years of often bitter partisan squabbling in Juneau, Democratic Gov. Tony Knowles has emerged largely unscathed, with his popularity unmarred and much of his program intact.
Now, heading in to an election that favors the Republican majority, members of both parties say the GOP will find it difficult to tarnish Knowles’ agenda or image as he looks toward reelection in 1998.
“Over the last two years, [Knowles] has managed to stay somewhat above the political fray,” said former Republican lawmaker Johne Binkley, who represented Bethel from 1985 through 1990.
Oct. 27, 1972 — The Alaska Miners Association today lashed out at the entire Alaska Congressional delegation for “perpetuating a misconception” concerning a portion of the Alaska Native Land Claims Bill, which passed the House last week.
“The misconception is so forcefully and aggressively expounded that most of the Congress sincerely feels that current claims legislation is not only equitable, but good for the Alaskan economy,” said Ernest N. Wolff, president.
The Alaska miner’s group does not object to the claims settlement and in fact has joined the Alaska Federation of Natives in support of a settlement. The miners are rising only against any provisions of the bill which might tend to extend the current freeze on public lands in Alaska.
Oct. 27, 1947 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from Oct. 26, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — Pictures of a beached carcass found by homesteaders on Cook Inlet, which roused belief it might have been a glacier-preserved prehistoric animal, appear to be those of some type of tooth whale. Prof. Ivar Skarland said today.
Skarland, anthropology authority, said that since there still appeared to be meat on the bones the creature would not date back to the mesozoic age of reptiles of some 60 million years ago as the ice age was comparatively recent, a mere million years or so.