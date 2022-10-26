10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 2012 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough has filed to end its formal participation in a lawsuit over the state redistricting plan.
10 YEARS AGO
Assembly Presiding Officer Joe Blanchard said the decision, made last week in a meeting closed to the public, was driven by the growing costs of the lawsuit.
“When the borough originally got into the case, we were told that expenses would be within the current budget,” he said. “[During executive session] we were told we were going to go beyond that and it was not known how far beyond.”
Blanchard said the borough will continue to offer non-financial support for the remaining plaintiffs in the redistricting suit.
Mike Walleri, an attorney representing an Ester resident — George Riley — who also is challenging the plan, said the timing of the borough’s action is “odd.”
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 1997 — Former Gov. Jay Hammond doesn’t like the idea of letting voters set state game policy, but the old wolf hunter is standing firm in his support for Ballot Measure No. 3, which would ban shooting wolves the same day a person flies.
Speaking via radio-phone from his Lake Clark home, Hammond said he agreed to support the measure to repeal the Game Board decision that since 1993 has allowed licensed trappers to shoot wolves as long as they walk 100 yards from a plane.
“Allowing land-and-shoot 100 yards from an airplane is an invitation to violations,” said Hammond. “I told the Game Board at the time they considered that regulation it was ludicrous.”
For the better part of four years, hunters throughout Alaska have been banned from using airplanes to locate and pursue, then land and shoot wolves.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 1972 — Michael Breese, 14, whose lengthy tresses have caused consternation to the administrators of his school, Main Junior High School, has been ordered by the Superior Court to in effect, get his hair cut or get out.
The opinion in the case was made by Superior Court Judge Everett Hepp and filed this morning.
The Breese boy, son of Russell Breese, of Chena Hot Springs Road, who carried the school’s hair-cutting order to court, had been expelled for not conforming with a hair-length regulation.
However, an interlocutory injunction was obtained to force the school and school board to let him remain in class until a court decision was made.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 26, 1947 — SEATTLE — Arrangements for sending a relief to Alaska were at a standstill today as the result of unexpected refusal by the APL Masters, Mates and Pilots Association to give clearance to the vessel.
Authorization for the food ship to load and sail to Alaska was given Thursday by the Northwest Committee for Maritime Unity, representing six striking CIO unions.