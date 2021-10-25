October 25, 2011 — The Fairbanks City Council passed an ordinance to institute a rotational call-out system for towing services in the city Monday night. The ordinance, which would require companies participating in the call-out system to pay a biennial fee for a Master Operator’s License in addition to the regular business license fee, passed unanimously.
To be included on the call-out list, towing companies will have to commit to a maximum response time of no more than 30 minutes from the time of the call-out, be available 24 hours per day and maintain insurance as required by the city of its towing company contractor.
25 YEARS AGO
October 25, 1996 — BETHEL — A judge has ruled that state fisheries officials have a duty to exercise “reasonable care’ in operating a fishcounting sonar, clearing the way for a lawsuit pursued by Yukon River-area fishermen.
Claimants, including subsistence fishermen, claim the Department of Fish and Game misused a sonar at Pilot Station, leading to an improper early closing in the village in 1994.
50 YEARS AGO
October 25, 1971 — Alaska barely avoided the invalidation of the statehood act last week when the U .S. House of Representatives passed an amended Alaskan Native land claims bill, according to two Fairbanks Native leaders, Sam Kito and Tim Wallis.
Kito, executive director of the Fairbanks Native Association, Wallis, second vice president of the Alaska Federation of Natives and Fairbanks attorney Barry Jackson spoke out in vigorous support of the House bill, including the bill’s controversial land-use planning amendment introduced by Rep. John Kyi, R-Iowa. The three men said they consider the Kyi amendment “the lesser of two evils” in producing a land-planning concept within the realm of the long-awaited bill.
75 YEARS AGO
October 25, 1946 — SEATTLE — U.S. Sen, Warren G. Magnuson (D-Wash.) said last night he had asked the State Department to investigate reports that Canada was refusing to permit trucking of American goods from the United States to Alaska over the Alaska Highway.
The charge, made yesterday by Donald MacDonald, former member of the Alaska International Highway Commission, was denied by Canadian officials both in Edmonton and Ottawa.