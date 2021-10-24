October 24, 2011 — Now that winter is officially here and there is snow and ice on the roads — wasn’t driving to work on Wednesday fun? — there are a couple of myths regarding four-wheel drive vehicles that Officer Allen Brandt of the Fairbanks Police Department’s traffic unit would like to dispel.
First, four-wheel drive does not help a vehicle stop faster, especially when it’s sliding on ice. “I have actually heard people say that,” said Brandt, a seven-year FPD veteran. “They’ll make a statement like, ‘But I’ve got four-wheel drive.’ “Four-wheel drive does not help you stop faster,” the officer said.
25 YEARS AGO
October 24, 1996 — That window of opportunity for Fairbanks residents to get ready for winter has just slammed shut—a few weeks too early.
With a month already well colder than normal, frigid arctic ah is expected to be shoving overnight temperatures to 20 below zero and keeping daily highs no more than zero to 5 below through Friday.
50 YEARS AGO
October 24, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from October 25, 1971 — American veterans across the nation celebrated their day today with parades and ceremonies reflecting mixed sentiments toward the switch in the traditional Nov. 11 holiday date.
The Veterans of Foreign War s in Lawton, Okla., marched with other veterans organizations—but reluctantly. VFW Commander John B. Larkins said he hoped the Lawton observance could be kept at Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.
75 YEARS AGO
October 24, 1946 — Two avenues of supply for strike-isolated Alaska appeared to be opening up today. The striking unions in Seattle authorized dispatch of one large cargo ship with emergency supplies, with indications more would follow, and Canadian authorities replied to truck freight proposals with a request for retailed information on the plan.
Mayor A. H. Nordale, representing the city of Fairbanks in both instances, advised truckers to contact him at once if they are interested in bringing in emergency shipments over the Alaska highway. The American State Department, after conferring with the embassy in ottawa, has requested the number and capacity of the trucks that would haul the freight, also the names of those in charge, their destinations in the states and their point of entry into Canada.