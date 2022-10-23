10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 2012 — The next student housing development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks may have gardens planted on its roof, a solar-based heating system and a wastewater treatment system that features plankton and snails.
Then again, it may not. But a team of home builders and creative UAF students are looking forward to spending the winter honing the vision for the Sustainable Village, an experimental new housing development scheduled to open on lower campus next fall.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — An ash plume to 25,000 feet was reported above the Pavlov Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula Tuesday afternoon just after a brief burst of seismic activity in the volcano, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported.
The ash cloud was drifting northeast up the peninsula and was about 60 miles long by the time a satellite observation was made at 2:50 p.m. Lava fountaining in the volcanic crater was continuing, the observatory said. The volcano 37 miles from Cold Bay has been erupting sporadically for more than a month. But there have been no injuries or damage to structures in the sparsely populated area.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1972 — WASHINGTON — The final details of the Alaska land claims bill to be considered by the Senate are still in the works, but two or three crucial floor fights can be expected when the bill comes to the floor.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., has tentatively set Nov. 1 as the day for floor consideration of the bill, but the calendar is highly tentative at this stage; sources close to the interior committee say the bill could be considered as soon as Oct. 28 or as late as Nov. 5.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1947 — SEATTLE — An Arnold Flying Service DC-3, which took off this morning for Anchorage, Alaska, won’t travel as “high” as some of the recipients of its cargo may, but it was carrying quite a “load.”
The plane was chartered by the K and L Distributors to transport 186 cases of whiskey flight from Seattle to Alaska.