10 YEARS AGO
October 22, 2011 — Improvements to several roads behind the Bentley retail area will start next summer, and Fairbanks businessman Jerry Sadler couldn’t be happier. Sadler, who owns much of the private land in that area, wanted the road improvements so badly he was willing to give the city of Fairbanks a two-acre snow dump to facilitate the process.
The improvements include an extension of Helmericks Avenue, which runs between Walmart and Fred Meyer starting at the Old Steese Highway and ending behind Sports Authority. The extension will run over the railroad tracks to connect with a completely rebuilt Bentley Mall Road. Roundabouts will be installed at the intersection of Helmericks Road and Herb Miller Boulevard, Helmericks and Bentley Mall Road, and on Helmericks before the railroad tracks. The turn lane on the Johansen Expressway also will be expanded.
25 YEARS AGO
October 22, 1996 — A Republican Party mailing to 200,- 000 Alaskans urging them to vote by absentee ballot has the Interior’s elections supervisor complaining the party has violated the spirit of the law and is confusing voters. The mailing features photographs of GOP candidates, a statement from state party chairman Pete Hallgren and DoleKemp Alaska chairman U.S. Sen. Frank Murkowski, and an application to receive an absentee ballot.
Hallgren said the effort is a way to increase voter turnout and candidate visibility. “It allows people to take advantage of the statutory right to vote in the privacy of their own home,” Hallgren said. “This is something that is done in a good number of states down south.”
50 YEARS AGO
October 22, 1971 — The Fairbanks area has received a federal grant of $732,376 under the Emergency Employment Act of 1971 to fund 132 temporary positions. The money comes from a $3.15 million allocation to the State of Alaska. Alaska is qualified to receive the aid because unemployment has been higher than 4.5 per cent for three consecutive months.
Under the grant, the City of Fairbanks will receive $86,496 which will be used for firemen, the City of North Pole will receive $25,200 for two firemen and a city clerk, the State of Alaska Fairbanks offices will receive $326,887, and the borough and school district will receive $293,793.
75 YEARS AGO
October 22, 1946 — The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce pulled the cork on a barrage of letters today, charging the Canadian government with discrimination against Alaska-bound freight trucking and asking the Alaska Highway opened to cargoes cut off by the maritime strike.
By unanimous vote, the Chamber authorized printing of an initial 1,000 copies of a letter to government officials calling attention to Alaska’s needs and to the provisions of the original agreement under which the Alaska Highway was built and under which it was turned over to Canada at the war’s end for use by Canadians and Americans alike.