Oct. 21, 2012 — Late Thursday evening Clarence Alexander was still smiling after an unforgettable day in the nation’s capitol, surrounded by family members. The 72-year-old Gwich’in Athabascan was one of 13 Americans awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by President Barack Obama in the White House East Room.
The award is the second highest civilian honor and recognizes the every day heroes who commit themselves to their communities. Such is the case with Alexander, a lifetime resident of Fort Yukon, a Yukon River community northeast of Fairbanks.
Oct. 21, 1997 — FLORENCE, Ariz — Two dangerous convicts remained at large Sunday after a prison break in which six men cut through three razor-wire fences at a privately run penitentiary.
All six inmates were from Alaska, which has a contract to house inmates at the Central Arizona Detention Center, operated by Corrections Corp. of America. Three of the men who escaped from the prison Saturday were convicted murderers and all were considered dangerous, authorities said.
Oct. 21, 1972 — WASHINGTON — More than 104 years after the United States purchased Alaska from Russia and 13 years after becoming a state, the House Wednesday took a big step along the trail that will eventually allow Alaska to resolve a major roadblock to development.
By an overwhelming vote of 334 to 63, the House passed the Alaska Native claims bill following two days of debate and sent the measure to the Senate, which is expected to take up the bill by early next week.
Oct. 21, 1947 — SEATTLE — Southeastern Alaska’s huge forests could go far toward filling the nation’s future lumber and newsprint shortages, but timber interests fight shy of such expansion because of federal control of the forests and limited transportation, a lumber industry spokesman said in a weekend statement here.
Almost “next door” to the Pacific Northwest, the forests contain an estimated 85 billion board feet of lumber, but at present there are only three sawmills of commercial size in the entire Territory.