Oct. 20, 2011 — Hundreds of local residents flooded the Carlson Center on Wednesday, eager to weigh in on whether the future of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge should be focused on wilderness or oil development.
Both supporters and opponents of development in ANWR arrived in force for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service meeting, many arriving hours ahead of the scheduled 3 p.m. start. They came for an opportunity to testify before federal land managers at the refuge, who will decide next spring whether to recommend that Congress designate the ANWR coastal plain as wilderness.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Pavlof Volcano, rumbling and spitting steam, ash and lava for several months, got a little more frisky late Friday before calming down Saturday. The increased seismic activity prompted the Alaska Volcano Observatory to briefly increase its warning level for the Alaska Peninsula volcano to its highest point.
A morning overflight Saturday revealed a steam and ash plume up to nearly 20,000 feet, not high enough to bother international air traffic in the area. If the plume reaches 25,000 feet ash could clog jet engines, said Terry Keith, the observatory’s scientist-in-charge. Keith said she expects Pavlof to continue steaming and flowing lava out several vents for weeks or months yet.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The House today overwhelmingly passed and sent to the Senate the Alaska Native Claims Bill that would grant the state’s natives 40 million acres of land and $925 million. The roll call vote on final passage of the bill was 334 to 63.
Passage came after supporters of the House Interior Committee’s bill fought off a surprisingly strong attempt to set aside additional 100 to 130 million acres of land for possible inclusion in the federal park system and to require joint federal-state planning for all Alaska land.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Oct. 21, 1946 — SEATTLE — Territorial Sen. Norman B. Walker, of Ketchikan, proposes that Alaska be divided into two territories to facilitate statehood for the populous southeastern and south central coastal areas.
He said here Saturday he would press for action at the next Alaska legislative session to ask Congress to make the division. Results of the recent balloting in Alaska on the question of statehood make it clear such a split would be desirable for many Alaskans, he said.