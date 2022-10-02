10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 2012 — Local, state and federal officials will be keeping a close eye on the Proposition 2 vote because the outcome could help decide the next decade of air quality control in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The local debate has focused on wood smoke, health and private property rights in the borough, but Tuesday’s decision will play an important role in the state’s efforts to develop an air quality control plan that will keep federal enforcement and penalties out of Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1997 — WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has tripled to at least 15,000 the number of U.S. troops it says may have been exposed to nerve gas during the destruction of some Iraqi chemical weapons—and that number may grow far, far higher.
Pentagon spokesman Kenneth Bacon said Tuesday that a sophisticated CIA computer model could reveal “a very large number” of soldiers may have been exposed.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1972 — JUNEAU — The Anchorage-Fairbanks Highway will be officially opened for traffic by mid-October, the Alaska Department of Highways has announced.
Highway Commissioner E. A. Campbell also said two construction projects have been completed a year ahead of schedule, allowing the accelerated opening date. Campbell said the highway would be kept open this winter.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alaska’s military air traffic will shortly be expanded by the assignment to the Arctic of a group of Superforts capable conversion to an atomic bomb force.
The announcement came from the War Department today in conjunction with the revelation that B-29 Superfortresses may replace smaller B-17s for occupation air force duty in Europe.