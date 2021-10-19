Oct. 19, 2011 — JUNEAU — The group promoting a massive gold-and-copper prospect near Alaska’s Bristol Bay said Tuesday it plans to press on with its work, despite passage of a ballot initiative aimed at stopping the controversial Pebble Mine.
Unofficial results released by southwest Alaska’s Lake and Peninsula Borough late Monday showed a vote of 280-246 in favor of a ban on large-scale resource extraction activity, including mining, that would destroy or degrade salmon habitat.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Delegates at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention have begun a quiet fight over an issue that divided the gathering last year: oil and gas exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. AFN delegates argued for more than two hours last year before passing a resolution endorsing development on the refuge’s coastal plain.
It was the biggest public battle between members of Alaska’s Native community in years. Interior Natives who oppose ANWR development are back, pushing a new plan they say can bring Natives back together again.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The House today was expected to give its approval to Alaska Native claims legislation that has been in the making for more than five years.
Prospects for passage were heightened Monday by a spirited lobbying campaign led by the endorsements of organized labor and the leadership conference on Civil Rights, composed of 125 civil rights organizations.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1946 — A crowd that packed every corner of the long building was on hand yesterday evening for the Alaska Day party that marked the unveiling of the new clubhouse of the Fairbanks Golf and Country Club on the Farmer’s Loop road.
A total of 325 persons signed the register at the door, where membership cards were distributed to the charter members as they signed the club charter.