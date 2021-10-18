October 18, 2011 — An Anchorage moose hunter has filed suit against the National Park Service for banning his hovercraft from rivers within the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve.
In a suit filed Sept. 14 in U.S. District Court in Anchorage, John Sturgeon says lands submerged on the Yukon and Nation rivers, the two rivers he runs his hovercraft on, are state-owned navigable waterways. The Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act of 1980 denies the Park Service authority to enforce its regulations on those rivers, he claims.
25 YEARS AGO
October 18, 1996 — A team of researchers says it has found a direct scientific link between smoking and lung cancer, a discovery that adds yet another piece to the already substantial evidence that tobacco smoking is a cause of cancer.
The findings, published today in the journal Science, report the first evidence from the cell biology level linking smoking to lung cancer. The scientists say a chemical found in cigarette smoke has been found to cause genetic damage in lung cells that is identical to the damage observed in many malignant tumors of the lung.
50 YEARS AGO
October 18, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — Airline officials say a hijacker aboard an airliner bound from Anchorage to Vancouver, B.C., asked to be flown to Cuba. Officials of Wien Consolidated Airlines say the hijacker was holding a young stewardess, on her first flight for the airline, hostage in the passenger cabin of the 737 jet.
The plane was taken over by the gunman, who airline officials say was armed with an automatic pistol, shortly after taking off this morning on a scheduled flight from Anchorage to Bethel.
75 YEARS AGO
October 18, 1946 — SEATTLE — A threat to close the Seattle Port of Embarkation and transfer its operations to other ports precipitated a clash late yesterday between Col. Fenton S. Jacobs, commanding officer of the port, and unions engaged in the current waterfront strike.
In a sharply worded statement Colonel Jacobs said he would recommend the closure “unless organized labor will extend the cooperation necessary for me to accomplish my mission and duty to our government.”