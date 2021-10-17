October 17, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — With just a few days until an opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting, Karluk Manor’s controversial transformation from an old hotel to a long-term home for Anchorage homeless alcoholics is nearly complete.
On Saturday, most floors in the manor’s hallways and its 46 efficiency apartments were bare, except for scattered tools and construction materials. Fresh Sheetrock was painted off-white, awaiting trim around doorways. Two workers tested an elevator they were installing over the weekend in one of the manor’s two buildings.
25 YEARS AGO
October 17, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Witnesses at a congressional field hearing Wednesday said proposed federal legislation giving Alaska villages new power to prosecute some alcohol crimes will help end liquor’s path of destruction in Native communities.
“(Current) laws are not adequate enough to stop alcoholism,” said 19-year-old Arlen Ayojiak, a Togiak resident who said local laws that ban the importation of alcohol have failed.
50 YEARS AGO
October 17, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from October 18, 1971 — The Alaska Miners Association has mounted a last-minute campaign against the Native land claims bill that comes up for debate in the House Tuesday.
According to Ernest N. Wolff, president of the Alaska Miners Association and a professor of mineral engineering at the University of Alaska, the bill contains a rider which would all but strangle the mining industry in Alaska by banning prospecting and extending the Alaska land freeze.
75 YEARS AGO
October 17, 1946 — SEATTLE — Burt Nelson, chairman of the maritime strikers Northwest Committee for Maritime Unity, announced yesterday that food and livestock feed would be given strike clearance for shipment to Alaska, if carried in small craft “privately owned and having no charter connections with any steamship company.”
He said machinery was being set up to clear such craft, including fishing vessels and small freight boats.