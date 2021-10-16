Oct. 16, 2011 — Armed with megaphones, signs and the power of free speech, Occupy Fairbanks protesters occupied downtown for much of Saturday. The group of more than a hundred people marched from place to place, chanting, singing and speaking up about their frustration with corporations’ power in the country.
“I’m here today because I grew up loving America,” Marco Lewis, a retired military veteran, said. In recent years, though, he said, the country is different than the one he grew up in. “It’s becoming an America controlled by the corporate elite,” Lewis said. He said politicians and representatives are financed largely by corporations and are being forced to serve those corporations.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1996 — The Air Force will take credit for a mysterious boom Tuesday evening that shook windows from Lakloey hill to Farmers Loop and prompted a dozen calls to local authorities.
The explosion-like sound was likely a sonic boom created by an F-16 pilot testing his engine above 30,000 feet, officials at Eielson Air Force Base said it occurred around 5:20 p.m.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1971 — A bid for the involvement of Alaska’s Natives in the state’s tourist trade was made in a speech delivered to the Alaska Visitors Association Friday night by Gov. William A. Egan. Egan addressed some 300 members at the evening session during the third day of the four-day event.
“Natives should be brought into the mainstream of the visitor industry, as well as into all the other segments of Alaskan enterprise,” Egan said, noting that “people in the travel business should train their own thinking to recognize the unique talents and abilities of Natives out in the bush for contributing to the growth of the tourist industry.” He called
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1946 — SEATTLE — Selection of the three-man committee, one of whom will be Mayor William F. Devin, to confer with maritime strikers in an effort to determine what relief supplies should be sent to strike-isolated Alaska was agreed upon at a meeting in the mayor’s office today, attended by representatives of the unions Committee for Maritime Unity.
Lieut. Comdr. Edward Chester, naval aid to Gov. Ernest Gruening of Alaska and John J. Linchtonwalnor of the Department of Interior, will also serve on the committee.