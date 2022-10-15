October 15, 2012 — BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota will likely leapfrog California and may even overtake Alaska in the next year — far outpacing earlier industry predictions — to become one of the nation’s three biggest oil-producing states, a government regulator said.
Government and industry officials had predicted that North Dakota likely would hit the No. 2 spot within the decade, but the explosion of drilling activity has accelerated the timeline.
October 15, 1997 —ANCHORAGE — A draft bill that would give the state’s Native villages more legal powers to address longstanding economic and social problems will be the subject of a congressional hearing and a series of workshops at the 30th annual Alaska Federation of Natives Convention this week in Anchorage.
“It’s in its early stages,” AFN spokesman John Tetpon said Monday. “It will be a year or two before we come up with a piece of legislation the entire Native community can find consensus on.”
October 15, 1972 — Who would have thought there were 500 Alaskans who would stand in the middle of a bridge 100 miles from significant settlements and listen to politicians congratulate each other on the completion of a road? Judging from the turnout, and the widespread amazement at the size of the crowd at the dedication of the new Fairbanks-Anchorage highway Thursday, nobody had anticipated being in such sizable company.
In the middle of the breezy Hurricane Gulch Bridge, representatives from nearly innumerable communities, state agencies and civic groups smiled, clapped and tried to keep warm as the highway was inaugurated from the 550-foot bridge’s midpoint.
October 15, 1947 —PARIS — The Paris Peace conference ended officially at 5:28 p.m. (11:28 a.m., EST) today after Yugoslavia, in a last minute dramatization of her dissatisfaction with its decisions, formally withdrew from the 21-nation deliberations.
With a rap of his gavel, President-Foreign Minister Georges Bidault of France declared the conference closed, after a brief address in which he reviewed the work accomplished by the delegates since they convened July 29 to write treaties with Italy, Rumania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Finland.