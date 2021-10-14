Oct. 14, 2011 — A Fort Yukon man is one of 13 Americans who will receive the second-highest civilian honor from President Obama next week.
Clarence Alexander, 72, is a co-founder of the Yukon River Inter-Tribal Watershed Council, which is dedicated to the clean-up and preservation of the Yukon River, and helped create the “Gwich’in Dictionary” with his wife, Virginia.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 14, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — At a time when coastal communities in most of the United States are left with the spectral remains of once-abundant fish runs, Alaska this fall is grappling with the opposite problem: salmon so bounteous that millions of fish are being thrown away.
Like a parable of nature prim ed beyond its lim its, Alaska’s attempt to maximize its salmon output has worked so well that it has produced a crisis. Fishermen complain about record low prices for their catch. Processors say the market has fallen. And food banks bemoan a missed opportunity to feed the hungry.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 14, 1971 — Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, today was assured by Secretary of Transportation John A. Volpe that the Alaska Railroad spur from Fairbanks to Fairbanks International Airport would be funded from start to finish.
“Although the Department of Transportation last month allocated $46,000 for the state Department of Highways to prepare a grade crossing site,” said Stevens, “the remaining necessary funding was uncertain. I met with Secretary Volpe and John W. Ingram, new administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, to get a commitment.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 14, 1946 — SEATTLE — Secretary of the Interior Julius A. Krug, on a Pacific Coast trip and his third visit here in a year, said in an interview Saturday he planned to join Governor Ernest H. Gruening of Alaska in seeking action by “appropriate congressional committees to bring state to Alaska.”
He indicated reluctance, however, toward relinquishment of his department’s jurisdiction over the Territory’s huge salmon industry.