Oct. 13, 2012 — Federal environmental regulators are encouraged that Fairbanks voters are debating air quality issues but aren’t backing off demands for mandatory limits to reduce smoke emissions, a spokesman for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said this week.
Fairbanks North Star Borough voters’ rejected Proposition 2, known as the Healthy Air Protection Act, in the Oct. 4 election. The proposition would have banned wood-fired hydronic heaters and coal appliances in the borough’s core populated area and created fines for violating smoke standards.
Oct. 13, 1997 — JUNEAU — Gov. Tony Knowles vetoed a bill earlier this year that called for an evaluation of whether the Alaska Railroad should be sold, but the line has been getting a looking over anyway.
Rep. Terry Martin, R-Anchorage, has got legislative auditors going over the railroad, inquiring into its land holdings and gravel-selling operations. Martin says auditors have also come up with a plan to study whether the railroad should be sold to a private operator.
Oct. 13, 1972 — A 550-foot long ribbon of concrete and steel, seemingly floating some 260 feet above the bottom of Hurricane Gulch will be the scene Thursday of the dedication of the new FairbanksAnchorage Highway.
The spectacular bridge, likely to become the dividing line between the Fairbanks and Anchorage highway districts, stands at mile 170 of the new highway, 183 miles from Fairbanks. The opening ceremony is slated for 12:30 p.m. with state officials including highways Commissioner Bruce Campbell attending.
Oct. 13, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Oct. 12, 1947 — SEATTLE — Arctic reindeer planted by the government in the far north have thrived so well in recent years that a “thinning out” was carried on this summer, Edwin Butters, 37-year-old Coldwater, Mich., meat dealer, reported today.
A cargo of 1,023 reindeer carcasses, from animals rounded up and killed on Nunivak Island in the Bering Sea, will arrive here Monday on the Alaska freighter Square Knot consigned to Butters for shipment east. He flew south form Alaska this week. Striking longshoremen here have agreed to unload the cargo because of the meat shortage, Burt Nelson, chairman of the Committee for Maritime Unity, a group of CIO maritime unions, announced last night.