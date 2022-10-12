Oct. 12, 2012 — JUNEAU — Alaska’s redistricting plan has won approval from the U.S. Justice Department, an important hurdle that must be cleared before the plan can be implemented. Under federal voting rights law, the plan can’t weaken the ability of the Alaska Native community to elect candidates of their choosing.
The redistricting board needed at least nine districts in which an Alaska Native or a Native-backed candidate was likely to be elected to maintain the seats held by those candidates after the 2000 redistricting.
Oct. 12, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — The federal government is about to place the Steller sea lion on the endangered species list following several years of unexplained declines in the Gulf of Alaska.
Richard Merrick, a Seattle-based oceanographer who has headed the federal government’s sea lion research in the area, said the numbers have fallen sharply enough that the species is in danger of dying off.
Oct. 12, 1972 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon said today he will announce his selections for two Supreme Court vacancies next week. He said Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., and at least two women are among those now under consideration.
Responding to a question at an impromptu news conference, Nixon said Byrd, a conservative West Virginia Democrat, “is definitely on the list” he is considering.
Oct. 12, 1947 — Mayor A. H. Nordale was advised today that a relief ship could be cleared by striking maritime unions to bring essential food and feed supplies for Fairbanks.
The telegram received by the mayor said the Committee for Maritime Unity had informed Governor Gruening it would clear a ship providing it carried only essential items. The governor’s office asked that Mayor Nordale telegraph a list of the city’s requirements of such items as meats, butter, milk, eggs and livestock and poultry feed. The wire mentioned building supplies but it was not clear weather emergency items in this category would be deemed essential.