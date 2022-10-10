10 YEARS AGO
October 10, 2012 — A company of Stryker soldiers recently helped re-open a dangerous road in Afghanistan in a mission named after Fairbanks, according to an Army news release.
Five months in the planning, Operation Fairbanks involved clearing roadside bombs and building checkpoints on a road to a district capital that recently was held by the Taliban. The name the Army uses for the road has an Alaska ring to it, Route Chicken.
25 YEARS AGO
October 10, 1997 — Gov. Tony Knowles’ administration is courting oil producers and Yukon Pacific Corp. for agreements on a joint approach to construction of a $15 billion natural gas pipeline.
“If I was betting, I probably wouldn’t bet in favor of it, but it’s something worth trying to make happen,” said state Revenue Commissioner Wilson Condon, discussing the state’s stepped-up effort to launch commercial development of Alaska’s immense, largely untapped . North Slope gas reserves.
50 YEARS AGO
October 10, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from October 9, 1972 — SAN FRANCISCO — Longshore crews at Pacific Coast ports from Mexico to Canada returned to work today under court order to halt temporarily their record 100-day work stoppage.
Just before dawn, thousands of dockworkers began gathering at hiring halls in San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego and other ports where ships loaded with cargo have stood at anchor since July 1.
75 YEARS AGO
October 10, 1947 — BERLIN Germany — The Allied Control Council today rejected all clemency pleas of 16 convicted Nazi war criminals.
A communique drafted by the Four-Power Council announced the decision after two three-hour sessions, yesterday and today. The Control Council is the last resort for the 11 doomed to die October 16.