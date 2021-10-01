10 YEARS AGO
October 1, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — National Park Service officials say they’re looking for public input on proposed entrance fee changes at Denali National Park and Preserve.
Under the proposal, it would cost $10 per person, so if there were four people in a car, the fee would be $40. Now the entrance fee is $10 per person on foot, $20 per vehicle — no matter how many occupants — and $15 per motorcycle.
25 YEARS AGO
October 1, 1996 — After delaying a decision for a week, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce board members voted unanimously Monday to endorse a proposed sale of the city-owned utility system to a group of private companies.
Board directors also approved a resolution during Monday’s meeting that supports reduced bar hours in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. “I don’t see any economic harm in the community from this and it will benefit the community as a whole, from the human value standpoint,” said Ralph Seekins, as he introduced the resolution advocating reduced bar hours.
50 YEARS AGO
October 1, 1971 — Main Junior High School officials have been forced by court order to reinstate a student who was suspended because of the length of his hair. Michael Breese, the 13-year-old son of Russell Breese, 15 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, is back in school after Superior Court Judge Warren W. Taylor issued a temporary order against Main Principal Chuck Smith, Superintendent George Taylor and members of the North Star Borough School Board.
Under terms of the order, Breese, a seventh-grader, has been reinstated until a hearing is held to decide whether an injunction should be issued. The hearing is set for Oct. 6. The Breese youth told the News-Miner he had no plans for getting a hair cut. He said last year he had worn his hair in a similar style, but had grown it longer over the summer.
75 YEARS AGO
October 1, 1946 — A hundred paratroopers, many of them veteran members of an outfit that took part in some of the hottest battles of the European war, will stage a practice jump over Creamer’s Dairy farm between the Steese Highway and College Road tomorrow morning.
Thursday morning another hundred will jump and in addition will go through a practice maneuver on the ground. Operations on both days are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., with the troopers dropping 12 at a time from planes of the 54th Troop Carrier Group, regularly based at Anchorage.