The judge will decide this morning over whether Mary Morgan is a danger to the community or a harmless seamstress who happened to have suspicious materials in her vehicle last month while on her way to fashion design school in the Lower 48.
The judge will decide whether Morgan should receive bail while awaiting trial on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Fairbanks defense lawyer James Hackett argued she should be released without having to post bail. He filed a character defense for the 53-year-old Kenai resident Tuesday, including three letters from two of her sisters and her daughter.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 9, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Anchorage’s Internet surfers have created a tidal wave that has swamped the local phone network and swept away some of the phone company’s most basic assumptions about how and when people use their telephones. People are using their phones more often, at new times of day, and for longer amounts of time. All thanks to the Internet.
For four days in late October, ATU Telecommunications found its telephone system — designed for short voice calls — overwhelmed at times by long surfing sessions on the global computer network. Across Anchorage, phone users got the “all circuits are busy” message after they dialed.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 9, 1971 — JUNEAU — The University of Alaska says retail food prices in the state rose 1.3 per cent from June to September this year and jumped 2.2 per cent over the same period in 1970.
The university’s Cooperative Extension Service aid a food basket containing 40 items cost an average of 127.17 in September-or 36 cents more-and 59 cents more than the same items a year ago.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 9, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Interior Department officials planned to confer today with the Maritime Commission in their search for a way to rush emergency supplies to Hawaii and Alaska.
Undersecretary Oscar Chapman said no definite decision had been reached on what should be done, predicted that the Army and Navy will be asked to aid if the maritime strike continues.