10 YEARS AGO
November 8, 2012 —ANCHORAGE — Two 12-foot-high fences fortified with spiky razor wire should intimidate would-be escapees. Eight hundred cameras inside and out will record movement. Armed officers will rove the perimeter 24/7.
The massive — and controversial — Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Mat-Su is complete and nearly ready for its first batch of prisoners. Goose Creek can house 1,536 inmates and will be Alaska’s biggest prison by far.
25 YEARS AGO
November 8, 1997 —CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Intrigued by fresh evidence of possible life on Mars, scientists launched an unmanned spacecraft Thursday as the first step in a planned 10-year campaign to explore the arid plains, valleys and polar ice caps of the red planet.
The ultimate goal of this new generation of robotic explorers is to solve a mystery that has long fired the human imagination: Have there ever been Martians in any form, however rudimentary, and do they still exist?
50 YEARS AGO
November 8, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Off-shore oil deposits in the Cordova field may be larger than the Prudhoe Bay strike, but the petroleum industry is ignoring these supplies because the North Slope oil will bring higher prices, according to a report issued by Sen. William Proxmire, D-Wis.
The report, released Sunday night, also says that the Interior Department has studied the offshore potential, but has failed to make its findings public.
75 YEARS AGO
November 8, 1947 — SAN FRANCISCO — A Matson Line vessel scheduled to transport food and medicine to Hawaii was held up today by a Maritime Unity to grant clearance during the West Coast shipping strike.
The Maritime Commission said the supplies had been requested by the governor of Hawaii and reported that the CMU had indicated it would turn down future applications for ship clearances.