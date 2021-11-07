November 7, 2011 — Senator Lisa Murkowski is putting pressure on the Environmental Protection Agency to pitch in money to clean up the Fairbanks-area air. The Senator sent a letter to the agency’s director last week that outlined the unique and difficult situation Fairbanks is in when it comes to cleaning up air pollution during challenging winters.
“In a community where electricity costs more than twice the national average ... and where residents face the coldest winter temperatures in urban America; I would hope that the EPA would show greater awareness of the extreme economic hardship that the new air-emission enforcement standards may cause,” Murkowski said.
25 YEARS AGO
November 7, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — For Alaska, all indications are that not much changed Tuesday, with President Clinton still in the White House and Republicans keeping a firm grip on both houses of Congress.
That means four more years of griping about being blocked from getting at oil thought to be under the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain, but not a lot of hope of convincing the president to change his mind about the issue.
50 YEARS AGO
November 7, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Nov. 8, 1971 — A 44-year-old California pilot with a dream as his star and a light airplane as his steed landed in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier today in a day-long flight from Fairbanks.
Elgen Long, who is attempting to rewrite aviation history and thereby set no less than eight new world aviation records, left Fairbanks International Airport early Sunday in a heavily-loaded Piper Navajo for a hop across the North Pole to Stockholm.
75 YEARS AGO
November 7, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D. C., — The United States and Canada today announced an agreement under which goods may be shipped by truck “in bound” from this country to Alaska over the Alaska Highway and connecting roads.
The highway, built during the war for military purposes, will not be in condition for some time to accommodate unlimited traffic, the announcement said. Once Canada has improved and increased the highway’s facilities, however, goods can be shipped between the United States and Alaska without payment in Canada of import duties and transit or similar charges.