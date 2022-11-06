Nov. 6, 2012 — Two creditors are suing the Fairbanks Grizzlies for more than $17,000 in unpaid rent at the professional indoor football team’s downtown office and player apartments. A Superior Court judge last week, in one of the lawsuits, ordered the team to remove its property from the office by Monday.
The Grizzlies, which played four seasons in Fairbanks, announced last month they will not play the 2012 season. But team officials plan to restructure the organization with hopes to participate in the 2013 season.
Nov. 6, 1997 — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Researchers at Ohio State University hope to come within a hair of verifying the existence of Bigfoot.
Scientists are using a new DNA matching process to determine whether there may be more to the Sasquatch legend than some blurry film footage and a few giant footprints.
The new evidence consists of two tufts of hair, each consisting of about a dozen individual strands, recovered in the Blue Mountains of southeastern Washington state in August.
“This is the first time that I’m aware of that anybody will be able to do any DNA extractions (on Bigfoot),” said Frank Poirier, chairman of the Ohio State’s Department of Anthropology.
“I don’t expect anything to happen because I’m pretty skeptical about this. But good science requires some wild-goose chases from time to time.”
Nov. 6, 1972 — WASHINGTON — By a vote of 4-3, today, the Supreme Court allowed the Atomic Energy Commission to conduct the Amchitka nuclear test. The court issued its ruling an hour after hearing arguments by eight environmental organizations and by the Justice Department.
Nov. 6, 1947 — Canadian authorities in Ottawa tomorrow will announce the immediate opening of a Montana gateway for truck shipments to Alaska. The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce was informed today in a telegram from the president of the Montana Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile other reports indicated that Mother Nature may have stepped in to delay truck operations further. A local trucker, Eugene Rogge telegraphed that he had found the road impassable beyond Whitehorse. He did not explain but local sources deduced that this meant freezing weather had stopped the Smoky River ferry and that traffic would be held up until an ice crossing could be established.