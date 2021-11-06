10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 2011 — Two creditors are suing the Fairbanks Grizzlies for more than $17,000 in unpaid rent at the professional indoor football team’s downtown office and player apartments. A Superior Court judge last week, in one of the lawsuits, ordered the team to remove its property from the office by Monday.
The Grizzlies, which played four seasons in Fairbanks, announced last month they will not play the 2012 season. But team officials plan to restructure the organization with hopes to participate in the 2013 season.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1996 — WASHINGTON — Despite President Clinton’s resounding victory, Republicans held their majority Tuesday in the House and Senate, ushering in another two years of divided government in Washington.
With a handful of West Coast races still to be decided, it looked as if the Republicans might add a seat to their current 53-to-47 advantage in the Senate. And in the House, where Democrats needed to pick up 18 seats in order to gain control, it appeared they would make some gains—but not enough to wrest back control from the GOP.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1971 — WASHINGTON — By a vote of 4-3, today, the Supreme Court allowed the Atomic Energy Commission to conduct the Amchitka nuclear test. The court issued its ruling an hour after hearing arguments by eight environmental organizations and by the Justice Department.
AMCHITKA ISLAND, Alaska — The United States detonated five-megaton nuclear bomb beneath this remote Aleutian Island precisely on schedule at noon today, and scientists announced four minutes later there was “no radiation whatsoever.” The blast was felt almost immediately in Anchorage, 1,400 miles to the east, where the hotel in which the Atomic Energy Commission had set up its blast information center began to sway. The swaying lasted about one minute.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1946 — Canadian authorities in ottawa tomorrow will announce the immediate opening of a Montana gateway for truck shipments to Alaska. The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce was informed today in a telegram from the president of the Montana Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile other reports indicated that Mother Nature may have stepped in to delay truck operations further. A local trucker, Eugene Rogge telegraphed that he had found the road impassable beyond Whitehorse. He did not explain but local sources deduced that this meant freezing weather had stopped the Smoky River ferry and that traffic would be held up until an ice crossing could be established.