10 YEARS AGO
November 5, 2012 — The Borough Assembly will reconsider a motion to provide financial support to the remaining plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the state’s election redistricting board.
A vote to provide $25,000 in legal services for two Fairbanks area men, George Riley and John Dearborn, failed during a special assembly meeting Thursday night on a 5-3 vote. However, newly seated Assemblyman Guy Sattley has requested the assembly vote again at its Nov. 17 meeting.
25 YEARS AGO
November 5, 1997 — Seventy-two.
Goldie Danhauser had a hard time saying her age at the Senior Center on Moore Street, Tuesday.
“It still shocks me to say that,” she said. “I don’t know when I got that old. I still feel great.”
Ask anyone over 39 what their age is and many people hem and haw before giving a reason why it doesn’t really matter how old they are — they just don’t want to tell anyone.
“You can just scratch what I said, I won’t give you my age,” said a woman at Bentley Mall who didn’t look a day over 40. “I really don’t see what it matters.”
50 YEARS AGO
November 5, 1972 —
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hold a hearing Saturday morning to decide whether to issue an injunction halting the controversial underground nuclear explosion on Amchitka Island Saturday afternoon, lawyers for an environmental group said today.
Bob Fleischer, who is representing The Committee for Nuclear Responsibility, said the court informed him the hearing will be at 9:30 a.m. EST. The blast is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.
75 YEARS AGO
November 5, 1947 — SEATTLE — A proposal the government be asked to send someone west from Washington D.C., with sufficient authority to take action to end the current tieup of the Alaska-assigned relief ship Grommet Reefer, was voted by the Alaska Committee of the Chamber of Commerce yesterday.
The proposal was made by Glen Carrington chairman of the group’s releif sub-committee. Fifty-two members of the 105-man Alaska Committee attended. Prominent Alaskans attending included Capt. A. E. (Cap) Lathrop, Charles Hattrick, Ketchikan, Ernest N Patty and Norman Stines, Fairbanks, Comdr. Jack Benson (USN) retired, and Lt. Comdr. E. P. Chester, Jr., naval aid to Governor Gruening.