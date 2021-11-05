November 5, 2011 — The Borough Assembly will reconsider a motion to provide financial support to the remaining plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the state’s election redistricting board.
A vote to provide $25,000 in legal services for two Fairbanks area men, George Riley and John Dearborn, failed during a special assembly meeting Thursday night on a 5-3 vote. However, newly seated Assemblyman Guy Sattley has requested the assembly vote again at its Nov. 17 meeting.
25 YEARS AGO
November 5, 1996 — It’s finally Election Day, and America is choosing between Bill Clinton’s conduct in the White House and Bob Dole’s promise of a more disciplined stewardship to carry the nation into the next century.
Whatever their presidential prospects, Republican leaders seemed cocky about retaining GOP control of Congress for only the first time since Calvin Coolidge occupied the White House six decades ago.
50 YEARS AGO
November 5, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hold a hearing Saturday morning to decide whether to issue an injunction halting the controversial underground nuclear explosion on Amchitka Island Saturday afternoon, lawyers for an environmental group said today.
Bob Fleischer, who is representing The Committee for Nuclear Responsibility, said the court informed him the hearing will be at 9:30 a.m. EST. The blast is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.
75 YEARS AGO
November 5, 1946 — SEATTLE — A proposal the government be asked to send someone west from Washington D.C., with sufficient authority to take action to end the current tieup of the Alaska-assigned relief ship Grommet Reefer, was voted by the Alaska Committee of the Chamber of Commerce yesterday.
The proposal was made by Glen Carrington chairman of the group’s releif sub-committee. Fifty-two members of the 105-man Alaska Committee attended. Prominent Alaskans attending included Capt. A. E. (Cap) Lathrop, Charles Hattrick, Ketchikan, Ernest N Patty and Norman Stines, Fairbanks, Comdr. Jack Benson (USN) retired, and Lt. Comdr. E. P. Chester, Jr., naval aid to Governor Gruening.