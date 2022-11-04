10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 4, 2012 — Eielson Air Force Base, 25 miles southeast of Fairbanks, will lose 45 civilian jobs during the next five years as part of a nationwide effort to reduce budgets by reducing administrative positions.
Some 50 layoffs also were announced at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage Thursday along with plans to not hire for 200 positions at that installation. It’s not yet known if Fort Wainwright, located adjacent to Fairbanks, will also lose jobs in this round of cuts.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 4, 1997 — JUNEAU — The Alaska National Guard is looking for a new location for its Juneau armory. The existing armory sits on land that was turned over to the Mental Health Trust in a settlement with the state two years ago. The National Guard had used the property rent-free.
The trust, which manages property that generates money for mental health programs throughout the state, boosted the rent to $300,000 a year. It also gave the National Guard three years to move.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 4, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, said today that an important goal for the conference committee on the Alaska Native land claims bill will be to free state land selections from some of the restrictions that have been imposed on them.
Both the House and Senate versions of the claims legislation contain amendments which impose a type of freeze on unfettered state selection of the land still due under the statehood act.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 4, 1947 — JUNEAU — With last-minute details of crewing the Grommet Reefer, 5,000-ton motor-ship designated to sail north with relief cargo for strike-suffering Alaska, still holding up dispatch of the vessel Governor Ernest H. Gruening today strove to secure assurances that the desperately-needed supplies would be released soon.
The governor was besieged by telegrams from Alaska communities (expressing) their needs and (urging) official pressure to speed the sailing of the Grommet Reffer.