Nov. 30, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska Native and conservation groups are again taking aim at a federal permit needed by a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to drill for petroleum in Arctic Ocean waters off Alaska’s northern shore.
Nine groups on Monday challenged an air permit granted to Shell Offshore Inc. by the Environmental Protection Agency for the drilling ship Kulluk, which Shell hopes to use next year in the Beaufort Sea. The groups last month appealed an air permit for the Discoverer and its support vessels, which Shell hopes to use next year in the Chukclu Sea.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1996 — It would have looked great on Ann Cunningham’s cabin wall. The well-preserved horns and upper teeth on this 26.5-inch skull looked so cool, so Georgia O’Keefe, so old. Her hunter friends had never seen anything like it.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what a treasure,”’ she said. And that’s what it turned out to be — the skull of a musk ox that dates back 25,000 to 100,000 years, according to researchers at the University of Alaska Museum.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1971 — WOODLAND, Wash. — An airplane hijacker has vanished with two parachutes and $200,000, and the search for him has ended for all but the FBI.
A University of Washington sociologist calls the sky piracy an “awesome feat in the battle of man against the machine.” Dr. Otto Larsen said the skyjacker apparently has won public admiration as “one man overcoming, for the time being anyway, technology, the corporation, the establishment, the system.” Thus, Larsen said, the hijacker “comes off is a kind of curious Robin Hood, taking from the rich-or at least the big and complex. It doesn’t matter whether he gives it to the poor or not.”
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1946 — NANKING, China — Representatives of the United States and China today initialed the draft of an agreement providing for establishment and development of scheduled air services between the two countries.
The agreement conforming with the Chicago Civil Aviation Conference resolutions of 1944 provides that the United States shall have the right of transit and non-traffic stops in Chinese territory and the right to pick up and discharge international passengers, mail and cargo in Shanghai, Tientsin and Canton. Chinese airlines are accorded similar rights in the United States, with Honolulu, San Francisco and New York as pickup and discharge points.