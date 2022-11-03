10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 2012 — The University of Alaska Board of Regents voted Wednesday to request $368 million from the state for the next fiscal year, an increase of 4.1 percent.
The request is part of an overall $924 million operating budget approved by regents. Aside from state dollars, the remaining funding comes from areas such as tuition and the federal government.
Added expenses include salary increases, facility maintenance and repair, operating costs for several new buildings, and a projected 7 percent hike in utility costs. The funding request will be passed on to Gov. Sean Parnell and the Legislature for approval.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1997 — DELTA JUNCTION — Sebastian Saarloos’ computer lab is far bigger than the four walls around him. It’s as big as the world and as easy as a phone call to reach.
In a bit of spare time Thursday at Delta Junction High School, the 16-year-old student gazed through red-and-blue glasses at 3-D computer art. On other days he has ridden the Internet to look up his favorite guitar music.
“Every song ever,” Sebastian said. “And how you can play it.”
His real schoolwork, an assignment for this computer class, is to create a CD-ROM textbook about Alaska’s wildlife, history and people. It must include pictures, sound and text.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1972 — In a precedent-setting action today the House Interior Committee named Alaska Rep. Nick Begich as a member of its conference committee on the Alaska Native land claims bill.
According to Sid McFarland, staff chief of the House Interior Committee, this is the first time a freshman has ever been named to one of the Interior conference committees since Rep. Wayne Aspinal has been chairman.
Others named to the 10-man House conference group were Aspinal, D-Colo., subcommittee chairman James Haley, D-Fla., Ed Edmondson, D-Okla., Lloyd Meeds, D-Wash., and Morris Udall,D-Ariz.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1947 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from Nov. 2, 1947 — CORDOVA — A howling southeasterly wind whipped the flames which destroyed the Dale & Co. carpenter shop, cabinet shop and warehouse yesterday with a loss estimated at $80,000, including gear of 21 fishermen stored in a loft.
Had the wind still been in the west, as yesterday, the blaze might have spread throughout the town. Two firemen were injured slightly during the four-hour fight to save a laundry within two feet of the burned warehouse.