November 29, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — The head of a militia group accused of conspiring to buy illegal firearms to have on hand for overthrowing the government failed Monday to convince a federal judge to dismiss the case against him and two members of the Alaska Peacekeeper Militia.
Francis Schaeffer Cox appealed directly to the judge during Monday’s arraignment in U.S. District Court in Anchorage, despite the judge’s advice to have his lawyer do the talking for him. “I am a critic, not a criminal,” Cox told Judge Robert Bryan.
25 YEARS AGO
November 29, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Work continued Thursday to Find a possible leak in the trans-Alaska oil pipeline at Thompson Pass, about 25 miles north of Valdez.
Alyeska Pipeline Service Company said Thursday it installed four additional vapor probes within 50 feet of where a probe first detected hydrocarbon gas in the soil Tuesday night. All four probes found more evidence of hydrocarbon gas in the soil, in varying amounts. But Alyeska officials say the probes do not indicate the type nor the source of the hydrocarbons.
50 YEARS AGO
November 29, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The forecasters of the Fairbanks National Weather Service Office have won the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Unit Citation for Special Achievement, the Commerce Department agency announced today.
The Unit Citation recognizes groups of employees who, through invdividual and collective effort, have made substantial contributions to NOAA programs or objectives.
75 YEARS AGO
November 29, 1946 — SEATTLE — The Waterfront Employers Association offered today to enter into an agreement with AFL-Checkers and Foremen’s Unions to grant an increase in basic wages rates of 15 cents an hour straight time and 22 1/2 cents over time for the sole purpose of promptly loading two relief ships for Alaska, M. G. Ringenberg, association manager announced.
The increase would be in additon to other terms of the contract in effect before the checkers’ strike began.