November 28, 2011 — The city is taking the next step in its quest to preserve historic city documents by applying for a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant would provide as much as $40,000 to obtain expert advice on design parameters for a historical document room in City Hall.
The city keeps some of its documents at City Hall, but the oldest and most fragile are stored at the Rasmuson Library on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. While the city appreciates being able to store them there, it would be better to have them all together, Fairbanks City Clerk Janey Hovenden said.
25 YEARS AGO
November 28, 1996 — A possible leak has been identified near a dented, slightly deformed, buried section of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline below Thompson Pass, an area where the line vibrates periodically due to declining oil flow.
“Evidence of hydrocarbons” was first detected by a soil probe 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. The positive reading was confirmed in a follow-up test conducted by another electronic sniffer Wednesday morning.
50 YEARS AGO
November 28, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from November 29, 1971 — The longest electric power outage in memory hit the Municipal Utilities System Sunday when fire destroyed equipment in the old section of the power plant.
As a result, about two-thirds of the city was without power for periods of time ranging from a few minutes up to a total of eight hours.
75 YEARS AGO
November 28, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from November 28, 1946 — WASHINGTON — The FBI says a Nazi diplomat and a German-American Bund member had a plan for assassinating King George and Queen Elizabeth of England when they visited America in 1939.
An FBI official told newsmen the pair were Fritz Weldmann, German council general at San Fransisco, and Herman Schwinn, Los Angeles bund leader who later was deported as a dangerous alien.