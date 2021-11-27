Nov. 27, 2011 — A rover of “monster truck” proportions zoomed toward Mars on an 8 1/2-month, 354 million-mile journey Saturday, the biggest, best equipped robot ever sent to explore another planet.
NASA’s six-wheeled, one-armed wonder, Curiosity, will reach Mars next summer and use its jackhammer drill, rock-zapping laser machine and other devices to search for evidence that Earth’s next-door neighbor might once have been home to the teeniest forms of life.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1996 — Labor unions, borough assembly members and non-union contractors are keeping close watch on Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. as the operator of the state’s oil pipeline rebids a heavy equipment and fleet maintenance contract worth roughly $15 million annually to Fairbanks.
For the past 20 years the contract has gone to Fairbanks-based Earth Movers, employing 130 local people through union halls. But Earth Movers is getting out of the equipment maintenance business, and the contract is up for grabs.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1971 — WOODLAND, Wash — The sparsely populated rural area near this southwestern Washington town has yielded no clue to the mysterious disappearance of a daring air pirate whose careful planning apparently allowed him to parachute with $200,000 ransom from a hijacked airliner.
The search was resumed today for the middle-aged skyjacker believed to have parachuted over this area from a Northwest Airlines 727 jet Wednesday night.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1946 — A railroad from Prince George, B.C. to Fairbanks would cost $135,000,000 while a highway connection could be established for $15,000,000 and the interest on the difference would pay for trucking from the States to Alaska for some time to come. Donald MacDonald told the Fairbanks Lions Club today.
The Lions club voted recently to start agitation for a railroad connection to the States as a means of avoiding disruptions due to steamship tie-ups.