November 26, 2011 — Alaska Attorney General John Burns will resign from office in January, just more than a year after being named to lead the state’s Department of Law, the office of Gov. Sean Parnell announced Friday.
Burns, a longtime Fairbanks attorney, said he’s leaving office to spend more time with his family. The resignation is effective Jan. 2. Burns informed Parnell on Monday, hand-delivering a letter of resignation.
25 YEARS AGO
November 26, 1996 — The assembly Thursday night decided to keep the beleaguered vehicle emissions testing program under the borough’s wing, but with a caveat.
Borough Mayor Jim Sampson and the assembly’s presiding officer, Hank Hove, must strike an agreement with the state on a number of issues, including enforcement against I/M evaders and assurances that no oxygenated fuel will be used in Fairbanks, or else the borough washes its hands of the program for good.
50 YEARS AGO
November 26, 1971 — WOODLAND, Wash. — Authorities searched by ground and air today for a “very cool” hijacker, a middle-age man dressed in a business suit and raincoat who parachuted from a jet airliner with a $200,000 ransom. But a sheriffs deputy said, “He’s probably long gone.”
The pilot of the Northwest Airlines Boeing 127 said he believed the man “took leave of us” in the Woodland area, about 26 miles north of Portland. The hijacker, described as tall, thin and of Latin American appearance, took control of the plane Wednesday night, told a stewardess he had a bomb, that he wanted to go to Mexico and then gave a series of precise orders — including landing and getting the money and parachutes-which eventually led to his escape.
75 YEARS AGO
November 26, 1946 — VIENNA — A dozen Americans who spent five days marooned on a treacherous glacier high in the Swiss Alps will sit down together Thursday at a traditional American Thanksgiving Day banquet, and together give thanks for their dramatic rescue.
The 12; six of them still hospitalized here, made the Thanksgiving dinner date last Thursday, when there was little hope that they would be anywhere on that feast day but on the crevasse-laced Gauli Glacier, huddled in their crashed C-53 transport plane.