Nov. 24, 2012 — Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and its management company have established a policy promoting full-term labor and delivery for pregnancies of 39 or more weeks, absent any medical conditions that threaten the mother or baby, according to a news release issued by the hospital.
The policy is being promoted throughout all hospitals in the Banner Health system and is endorsed by the March of Dimes and other health care organizations, Clover Tiffany, director of communications for the hospital, said.
Nov. 24, 1997 —ANCHORAGE — A $1 million incentive package is being offered by the Knowles administration to the first airline reviving direct passenger service between Alaska and Japan.
Gov. Tony Knowles said the package will offer marketing help, credits toward airport landing fees and financing assistance for cargo operations. Financing will rely on state monies and private contributions.
Nov. 24, 1972 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly last night showed reluctance to approve the school board’s tentative budget figure of $12,551,000, at a joint work session of the two bodies.
Several members of the assembly did, however, express concern that the board had no prior knowledge of the amount the assembly might allocate for education. The board has submitted the figure to the assembly in order to gain such prior knowledge. The best program for the amount of money can thus be planned.
Nov. 24, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Nov. 25, 1947 — SEWARD — Ten thousand pounds of meat, butter, eggs and other staples sold at cost by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, partially relieved the critical food shortage here over the weekend after community had been declared a disaster area by the Red Cross, and Acting Territorial Governor Lew Williams issued a proclamation declaring a food shortage emergency existed.
Williams’ declaration cleared the way for the VFW post to secure more than two tons of Army surplus food from Kodiak and seek similar supplies from Anchorage.