10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 2012 — More than a week after the Occupy Fairbanks group put up tents to battle record-breaking low temperatures, the tent is still up at Veterans Memorial Park despite calls from the borough administration to take it down.
Borough officials say the tent, which they believe violates park rules, has put them in a legal bind and illustrates the limitations created when the local government doesn’t actively enforce most of its code.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1997 —ANCHORAGE — The state wants a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that might give tribal councils around Alaska more tax and police powers and the authority to regulate hunting and fishing.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded Wednesday that the Interior villages of Venetie and Arctic Village and the 1.8 million acres of land they control are “ Indian country.”
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1972 — WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee approved today President Nixon’s nomination of Lewis f. Powell Jr. ind William H. Rehnquist to nil two vacancies on the Supreme Court.
The vote on Powell, a Richmond, Va., attorney, was unanimous. The committee recommended Senate confirmation of Rehnquist, an assistant attorney general, by a vote of 12 to 4.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1947 — SEATTLE — Relief for food-short Alaska is in prospect, both by land and seat. Union spokesmen for the AFL deck officers and AFL checkers have announced completion of arrangements with Territorial Governor Ernest Gruening’s Alaska Relief Committee to clear another vessel for the strike-isolated area.
Twenty-two trucks also are being readied here to carry supplies to the government’s Alaska Railroad for restocking employe-canteens. The convoy will travel by way of Great Falls, Mont., Edmonton, Alta., and the Alaska Military Highway to Fairbanks.