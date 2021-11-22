November 22, 2011 — An organization planning to open an emergency shelter for homeless teenagers passed its first funding hurdle at Monday’s Fairbanks City Council meeting.
The council voted unanimously to approve an amended resolution authorizing the city of Fairbanks to participate in a Community Development Block Grant program on behalf of Clearwater Ministries, the parent organization of Fairbanks Youth Advocates.
25 YEARS AGO
November 22, 1996 — JUNEAU — Welfare and food stamps will be distributed electronically through direct bank deposits or debit cards under a pilot project in Alaska next fall, a program officials plan to expand statewide the following year.
The electronic-benefits system would allow recipients to use debit cards at cash registers rather than count out paper food stamps. Monthly welfare payments from the Aid to Families with Dependent Children program could also be distributed through debit cards or transferred directly into recipients’ bank accounts.
50 YEARS AGO
November 22, 1971 — KOTZEBUE — Investigators were probing the wreckage of a single-engine plane at Kotzebue today for clues to the fiery crash that claimed four lives early Sunday.
Troopers said the Cessna 170 was bound for Norvik, an Eskimo village east of Kotzebue, when it crashed and burned on takeoff from the Kotzebue Municipal Airport.
75 YEARS AGO
November 22, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hundreds of thousands of cut diamonds — probably the greatest assortment ever assembled in modern times—is in the heard which American occupation forces uncovered in Japan.
Government officials said today the Japanese government collected the huge treasure from the Japanese people as s desperate war financing measure. Apparently the intention was to sell the gems for foreign exchange and purchase munitions and raw materials.