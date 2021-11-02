Nov. 2, 2011 — A federal judge has rejected a motion to move a weapons trial for militia leader Schaeffer Cox and two others from Anchorage to Fairbanks, citing courtroom security and other concerns. Cox, along with co-defendants Coleman Barney and Lonnie Vernon, face charges of possessing illegal weapons.
Until last week, these defendants and two others faced more serious charges in state court for an alleged plot to kill Alaska State Troopers and court officials. Charges in that case were dropped when a judge ruled that warrantless recordings made by an FBI informant were not admissible in state court.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 2, 1996 — Earth may have caused Wednesday night’s celestial show of bluish-white light and the rumbling reverberations that followed.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Space Command near Colorado Springs, Colo., said Friday that Wednesday’s mystery “has no correlation to anything manmade.”
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 2, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — Further delays could hamper the proposed trans-Alaska oil pipeline if the state controls the project, one firm involved in the project said Monday.
Gov. William A. Egan announced Saturday the state is taking steps to take over the proposed 756-mile line to bring oil from the North Slope to Valdez. “This proposal is particularly disturbing because it contradicts the basis of our competitive enterprise system,” the Humble Oil & Refining Co. said in a statement Monday.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 2, 1946 — KETCHIKAN — Fire destroyed the Nakat Packing Corporation cannery near here Thursday with a loss estimated by Attorney Lester O. Gore at $750,000.
Origin of the fire was undetermined but it started in the newly established Alaska Communication System quarters, Gore said.
The blaze destroyed the cold storage plant, Filipino houses, salmon canning plant, commissary dormitory, trap and seine gear and a number of skiffs.