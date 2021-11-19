November 19, 2011 — Cold temperature records are falling like dominoes as a result of an early season cold snap that has a mid-winter feel. A record-low temperature of 36 degrees below zero was recorded at Fairbanks International Airport at 2:53 a.m. That broke the old record of 33 below in 1969.
Friday marked the second day in a row and third time in four days that a new record was set. It was also the fourth consecutive day when the low temperature in Fairbanks was 35 below or colder at the airport.
25 YEARS AGO
November 19, 1996 — WASHINGTON—The final piece of evidence against Harold James Nicholson came into focus for CIA spy catchers on Nov. 12: Concealed cameras in his CIA office caught him kneeling under his desk photographing secret documents.
Four days later FBI agents who had been trailing and eavesdropping on him for months arrested Nicholson at Washington Dulles International Airport outside the nation’s capital. He was charged Monday with spying for Russia since June 1994.
50 YEARS AGO
November 19, 1971 — Pedestrians in Fairbanks, especially those who cross the street at Cushman and First Avenue, will be coming under the scrutiny of the Fairbanks Police Department, according to Capt. Lew is J.Gibson. Capt. Gibson pointed out that many pedestrians have been violating ordinances governing them and, in addition to flirting with citations, are confusing motorists and jeopardizing their own safety.
For instance, city ordinance requires pedestrians to observe and obey traffic signals. One of the problems at Cushman and First Avenue is caused by pedestrians not obeying the traffic light there.
75 YEARS AGO
November 19, 1946 — WASHINGTON D.C. — The latest unofficial tally of the vote by which Alaskans approved a resolution seeking statehood is 9,565 to 6,820. It was the heaviest voting in the history of Alaska which has less than 43,000 inhabitants of voting age, Lew M. Williams, Secretary of Alaska, informed Edwin G. Arnold, Director of Territories and Island Possessions.
Only one of Alaska’s four judicial divisions has reported the final county in the October statehood referendum. Division One—southern Alaska including Ketchican, Wrangell, Juneau, Sitka and Skagway voted 3,866 for and 1,953 against. Final returns from other divisions will require an additional month.