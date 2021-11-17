Nov. 17, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke BP’s probation from a 2007 conviction for negligent discharge of oil, saying the company is a recidivist offender of environmental laws on Alaska’s North Slope.
BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. failed to heed a court’s admonishment to “give high priority to maintenance and maybe a little less priority on profits,” prosecutors said in a legal brief. They will make their case at hearing set to begin Nov. 29 in Anchorage.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 17, 1996 — NOME — State biologists say Norton Sound’s king crab fishery remains weak but there appears to be some good news in the outlook. Biologist Charlie Lean told KNOM radio that the legal male crab population is down to just 1.5 million pounds, a fraction of the roughly 4 million pounds found in 1991.
Preliminary numbers are based on a survey completed last summer. Lean said a reduction in the harvest seemed likely to protect breeding stock.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 17, 1971 — State Rep. John Holm, R-Fairbanks, has charged that the state has got to decide if it supports the Native land claims settlement now before a Senate-House conference committee.
Holm said in a statement he is critical of Gov. William A. Egan’s lack of a stand on the settlement and said deals were being made behind closed doors.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 17, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Nov. 18, 1946 — Less than seven days out of Seattle, the first truckload of bonded cargo arrived in Fairbanks early Saturday morning, another is due tomorrow and two others are en route from Dawson Creek to Whitehorse, R. B. Livesley said today.
Livesley dispatched the five trucks out of Seattle loaded with cargo of all kinds, then flew north to be on hand to supervise the unloading. He was forced to rush to Fairbanks when the first load made much better time than he had anticipated.