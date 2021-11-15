Nov. 15, 2011 — Members of the Occupy Fairbanks group at Veteran’s Memorial park spent the afternoon setting up a tent to shield themselves from cold temperatures, a move that could get them in hot water with the borough.
The local protesters against corporate greed had worked with the borough since they arrived at the park’s gazebo on Oct. 18, but the latest move could put that relationship at risk.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 15, 1996 — NOME — One day before he was scheduled to fly 3,000 miles from Washington to close a deal with an Alaskan Indian company called Arctic Slope Regional Corp., Andrew Rho, a banker, was told to hold off his trip. Jacob Adams, Arctic Slope’s boss, was out whaling in the icy seas off Alaska’s northern coast. “Jake had forgotten his cellular phone and couldn’t be reached,” said Rho, a vice president with the National Cooperative Bank.
“This turned out to be a pretty comical event. I would call every couple of days, and the folks at Arctic Slope would respond that Jake was still out whaling.” It would be three weeks before he finally flew to Portland, Ore., to approve a $15 million loan for Arctic Slope to buy a maker of plastics parts for high-tech companies.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 15, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Federation of Natives is considering efforts to kill a land claims bill this session of Congress if the measure does not give Natives first priority in land selection.
The possibility was revealed during the weekend in a five-page memorandum the AFN presented to Gov. William A. Egan, Hie document outlines problems the AFN believes may arise from a provision in the House claims bill to delay most of the Native land selection until after the state had completed selection of the 103 million acres due it under the Alaska Statehood Act.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 15, 1946 — SEATTLE — The Alaska Steamship Co. today was to receive relief cargo for loading aboard the SS Grommet Reefer which is to sail about November 21 for maritime-strikebound Alaska.
The Reefer is scheduled to visit Cordova, Valdez, Seward, Seldovia, Kodiak and Yakutat in that order. Cargo for Homer is to be transfer-shipped from Seldovia.