November 14, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — The Defense Department’s attempt to go green at remote radar locations in Alaska by replacing diesel generators with wind turbines was poorly planned and delays could cost millions, according to an audit by the department’s inspector general.
A test wind turbine constructed in 2008 at remote Tin City northwest of Nome was built without the benefit of a 12-month wind study. As of July it was producing “sporadic. unusable power,” according to the audit, which focuses on three projects that followed.
November 14, 1997 — WASHINGTON — For Alaska’s Republican lawmakers, President Clinton’s signature on the Omnibus Parks bill Tuesday was less of a truce and more of an armistice. “We still have a lot of work left to be done on this issue,” said a disgruntled Sen. Frank Murkowski, just moments after Clinton approved the bill.
Both Murkowski and Rep. Don Young had waged a failed battle in the waning days of the 104th Congress to add provisions to the bill which would have opened up many of Alaska’s protected lands to private development. The congressmen have publicly stated that they will again try to push for the legislation within the next year.
November 14, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Nov. 15, 1971 — Alaska’s commissioner of fish and game says his department’s preliminary observations at Amchitka Island Indicate from 300 to 800 sea otters may have been killed by the five-megaton Cannikin underground nuclear blast.
Wallace H. Noerenberg said Monday a department biologist responsible for studying the Aleutian Island discovered “quite a credibility gap” in reports on animal kills emanating from the Atomic Energy Commission. The commission said it had found two dead sea otters and several dead fish near ground zero following the blast. But biologist Karl Snyder said he found 13 otter carcasses, 12 of the creatures “definitely killed by the blast.”
November 14, 1947 — Loading of the long-delayed Alaska relief ship Grommet Reefer, officially turned over to the Alaska Steamship Co. last midnight by the Maritime Commission, will get under way late tomorrow or Saturday, a company official said today.
Representatives of the Alaska Relief Committee, the steamship company, the Chamber of Commerce and other agencies met today to go over the cargo list. The sequence of the ship’s visits to Kodiak and other ports must be determined before loading begins to make cargo accessible. A ship “dock test” will be held tomorrow and loading will take about five days.