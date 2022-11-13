10 YEARS AGO
10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 2012 — A proposed grant for a nonprofit organization wishing to build a shelter for homeless teens could leave the city on the hook for $750,000 if the organization defaults on the terms of the grant.
The Fairbanks City Council will vote Monday on a resolution that would authorize the city to apply for a Community Development Block Grant on behalf of Clearwater Ministries. If the organization receives the requested funding but fails to keep the shelter open for at least five years, it must return the money to the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development, which supplies the grant. If Clearwater Ministries cannot do so, the city of Fairbanks could potentially be liable to repay the grant.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — Nature’s bounty and competition from fish farms have cursed Alaska’s salmon industry with millions of pounds of fish it can’t sell.
But giving it away, as several charities did tins past summer, comes with its own set of problems. Industry representatives, state officials and the charities began mulling over those questions Tuesday.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 1972 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon has ordered a more-than-50-percent speedup in withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam, but says he may have to intensify bombing of Communist infiltration routes through Laos.
Nixon called newsmen to his office late Friday and announced that 45,000 more American servicemen will be pulled out in December and January.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Alaska steamship companies urged the Maritime Commission today to dismiss an application of the War Shipping Administration for an increase in freight and passenger rates to Alaska and to recommend a government construction subsidy to replace ships the lines lost during the war.
At a hearing before the commission on an examiner’s report recommending the rate increase be denied, Ira L. Ewers, counsel for the Alaska Steamship Co. and the Northland Transportation Co. asked the case be dismissed.