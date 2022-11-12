10 YEARS AGO
November 12, 2012 — The Fairbanks International Airport is getting a new body scanning machine next month, but the machine does not have some of the privacy issues like some machines used in the Lower 48.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
10 YEARS AGO
November 12, 2012 — The Fairbanks International Airport is getting a new body scanning machine next month, but the machine does not have some of the privacy issues like some machines used in the Lower 48.
The new machine comes with software that shows a generic outline of a human body and displays a green screen if the machine does not detect any concealed objects, said airport spokeswoman Angie Spear. If the machine detects anything, a red box appears around the area where the object was detected. Previous machines without the software produced nude-like image of passengers.
25 YEARS AGO
November 12, 1997 — Leaders from five local preservation groups bought downtown’s coal bunkers more time Monday, ratifying an agreement to keep it where it is until May 30 of next year. The deal must next be signed by Richard Kruckenberg, who owns the bunkers and is a co-owner of neighboring OK Lumber Inc.
Kruckenberg, who bought the bunkers this summer, would like to move the slender gray structure from the corner of Illinois Street and Phillips Field Road to pave the way for a store expansion. Two weeks ago, workers started dismantling the bunkers, built in the 1930s and used as the city’s chief coal bin into the 1970s.
50 YEARS AGO
November 12, 1972 — Alaska Federation of Natives President Don Wright and Gov. William A. Egan locked horns today over what land selection provisions should be contained in the final Native land claims bill. Neither showed signs of budging from his position.
The issue broke open when Wright, following an AFN board meeting in Anchorage Thursday, threatened “open warfare” with the state unless Egan endorses a land-selection plan backed by the AFN.
75 YEARS AGO
November 12, 1947 — SEATTLE — Declaring that a stalemate exists in the current dispute over hiring of licensed personnel to man an Alaska relief ship, the Seattle Chamber of Commerce Alaska Committee has urged President Truman to authorize the navy or government-owned Alaska railroad “to load, man and ail vessels for immediate and subsequent relief.”
The chamber said in a telegram to the President that the CIO maritime strike is in effect, a strike against the government because the Maritime Commission still is in control of shipping.